M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,387 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $81,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after buying an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after buying an additional 187,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,283,000 after buying an additional 385,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,697,000 after buying an additional 90,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

LOW opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

