Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 14,700 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $250,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,189,273 shares in the company, valued at $225,008,997.38. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $197,880.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $127,338.93.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,729 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $142,893.73.

On Monday, December 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 70,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $1,162,700.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 270,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $4,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,522 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $157,493.88.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $603.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

