Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 795 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $350.08 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $241.43 and a 1 year high of $372.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.92 and its 200-day moving average is $313.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.58.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

