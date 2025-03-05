Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

