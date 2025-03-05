Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,766,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1,272.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 245,829 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,067,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,219,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.