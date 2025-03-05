Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,488,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 506,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $39,230,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $38,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 3.3 %

WAL opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.