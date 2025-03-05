Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Neoen has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.