New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 6.8% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:ESGV opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

