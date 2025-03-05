New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.