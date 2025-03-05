NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,886 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 3.29% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHY stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

