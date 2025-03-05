NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531,984 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.