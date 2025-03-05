NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 3.49% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

