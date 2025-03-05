NewSquare Capital LLC Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Nordstrom worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 289,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE JWN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

