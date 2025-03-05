NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 321,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

