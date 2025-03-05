NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 178 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

