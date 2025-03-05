NewSquare Capital LLC Takes $4.43 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.15 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

