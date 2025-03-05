NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
IJR opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
