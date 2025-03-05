NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IJR opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.