Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $31,802,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,368.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $493.40 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,314.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.69.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

