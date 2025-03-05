Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Norden Group LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDS. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 335,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,208 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

SDS stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

