Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 545.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $206.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.61. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

