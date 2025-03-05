Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,621,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.11.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.