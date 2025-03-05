Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as low as $9.90. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 6,133 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nortech Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

