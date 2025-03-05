Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,178,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 12,468,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.3 days.

Northland Power Trading Up 2.0 %

NPIFF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 16,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,425. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.