Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

