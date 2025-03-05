Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE JMM opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $6.47.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
