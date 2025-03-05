Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE JMM opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

