Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JRS opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

