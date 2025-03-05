Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NPV opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

