Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in RTX by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 11.1% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $135.36.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

