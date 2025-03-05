Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 532.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Ocugen Price Performance

OCGN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.82. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ocugen from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

