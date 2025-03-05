Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,482 shares of company stock valued at $74,422,216. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

