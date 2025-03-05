Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Okta also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.770 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

