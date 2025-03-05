Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,573,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.