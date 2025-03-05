OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Trading Up 14.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) were up 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 105,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 59,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
OCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Andrew Arno bought 12,500 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,078.94. This represents a 18.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea S. James bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.30. This represents a 59.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,308,344 shares of company stock worth $2,694,851. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 654,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 159,106 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
