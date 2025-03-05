Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.53 and last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 1529265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.