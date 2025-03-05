Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OOMA. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,762. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Ooma news, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,475. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132 over the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

