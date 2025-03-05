Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 35.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

IDACORP Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

