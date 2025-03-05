Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

VNOM stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.