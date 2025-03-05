Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,660 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.