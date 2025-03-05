Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $251.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.22 and a twelve month high of $387.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BIO

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.