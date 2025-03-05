Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,742. The trade was a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at $87,959,967.20. This represents a 39.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 686,010 shares of company stock valued at $66,102,694. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.