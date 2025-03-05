Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $218.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.71. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $178,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,113. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total value of $1,091,461.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,944.24. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,915. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

