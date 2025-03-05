Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,009 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arhaus worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,312 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,808.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Stock Performance
Shares of ARHS opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
