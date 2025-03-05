Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

