Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tyra Biosciences worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,707,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,653,391.20. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $554.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

