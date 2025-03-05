Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 189,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

