Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

