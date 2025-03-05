Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.