OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Zacks reports. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. OppFi updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.070 EPS.

OppFi Stock Up 17.3 %

OppFi stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.57. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

