Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in February

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 452.5 days.

Organo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORGJF opened at C$53.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.00. Organo has a one year low of C$52.94 and a one year high of C$60.00.

Organo Company Profile

See Also

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

