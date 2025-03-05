Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in February

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 452.5 days.
Organo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORGJF opened at C$53.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.00. Organo has a one year low of C$52.94 and a one year high of C$60.00.
Organo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organo
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- About the Markup Calculator
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Organo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.