Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in February

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 328,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,989.0 days.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ORINF opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

