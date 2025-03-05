Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in February

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 328,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,989.0 days.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
Shares of ORINF opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Orion Oyj has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
